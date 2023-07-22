Citigroup Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $240.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $267.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENPH. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.66.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.