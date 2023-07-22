Citigroup Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $42.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $58.24.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -4.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after buying an additional 25,986,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 72.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

