Citigroup Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $92.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.