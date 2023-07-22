Citigroup Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $235.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ETN opened at $207.68 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.