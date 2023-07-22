Cindicator Market Capitalization Reaches $3.92 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Cindicator token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $330.88 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Cindicator Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

