CIBC Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Target Price to C$16.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of INGXF opened at $9.84 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
