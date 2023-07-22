CIBC Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Target Price to C$16.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INGXF opened at $9.84 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.47 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.