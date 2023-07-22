Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,400.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,156.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,098.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,291.63 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,074.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,808.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

