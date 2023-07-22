Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Lowered to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.58.

CVX opened at $158.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.15. Chevron has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

