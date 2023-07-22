Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.27

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.27 and last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 94705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chase Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Chase

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $528,255. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

