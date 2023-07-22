Chainbing Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $519.57 million and approximately $4,405.41 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

