CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €96.60 ($108.54) and last traded at €95.50 ($107.30). Approximately 3,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €94.90 ($106.63).

CWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €93.18. The firm has a market cap of $676.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

