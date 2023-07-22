Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Down 10.5 %

CVCY opened at $15.40 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

Insider Activity at Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,704.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Kim bought 4,235 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $560,355.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,058 shares of company stock worth $128,575 in the last 90 days. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

