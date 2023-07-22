Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 564,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Central Puerto Trading Up 2.0 %
Central Puerto stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 245,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,177. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.96. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
