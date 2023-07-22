Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Down 8.9% in June

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,212 shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $78,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,058,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,787,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,351 shares of company stock worth $4,815,552.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CEN opened at $20.35 on Friday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Free Report)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.