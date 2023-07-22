Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 0.7 %

Centene stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

