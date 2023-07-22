Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.22

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.22 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 95.50 ($1.25). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 93.75 ($1.23), with a volume of 2,467,509 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.90) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Centamin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,874.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Centamin

In other news, insider Martin Horgan sold 174,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total value of £173,226.24 ($226,498.74). 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centamin stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,143 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.23% of Centamin at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

