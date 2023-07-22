CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.54.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,603 shares of company stock worth $180,392. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

