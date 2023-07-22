Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $466.77 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $466.77 million and $13.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,879,219,934 coins and its circulating supply is 11,189,025,331 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,877,790,119 with 11,187,678,590 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.038776 USD and is up 8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $8,120,266.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

