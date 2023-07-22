Carver Bancorp (CARV) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Carver Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carver Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp Competitors 258 1501 1141 52 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 198.44%. Given Carver Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carver Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.25, suggesting that their average share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.0% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -14.06% -20.54% -0.61% Carver Bancorp Competitors 16.22% 7.74% 0.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.38 million -$4.40 million -2.72 Carver Bancorp Competitors $1.35 billion $304.30 million 6.97

Carver Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp. Carver Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Carver Bancorp rivals beat Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

