Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $16.45. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 1,830,573 shares.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.73) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.43.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,886,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 513,574 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 236,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

