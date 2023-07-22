Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.59

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $16.45. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 1,830,573 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.73) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,886,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 513,574 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 236,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
