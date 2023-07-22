Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,433,750,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

