CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Down 12.2% in June

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,880,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 21,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,210 shares of company stock valued at $24,711,927. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

KMX stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,458. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

