Cardano Price Tops $0.31 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.93 billion and $187.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.85 or 0.06315351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00046071 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,999,133,397 coins and its circulating supply is 34,989,380,726 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.