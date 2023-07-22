CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,751,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 870.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 943,047 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 1,474,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,914. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

