CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,903 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Snap-on worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.55. 383,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,094. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.75 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.43.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

