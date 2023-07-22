CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 4,368.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,436 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Generac by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Generac by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 44,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $145.30. The stock had a trading volume of 732,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average of $117.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $282.62.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

