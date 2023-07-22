CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.59. 2,965,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,986. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

