CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $7.86 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MasTec by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.69. 455,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.83 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $119.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.