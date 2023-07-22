CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

FB Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

In other FB Financial news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,678.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,057.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,768,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,931,867.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $201,678.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,057.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,235 shares of company stock worth $1,819,018. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBK stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 220,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.