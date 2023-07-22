CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $21.94 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. 9,625,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,033,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

