CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $15.60 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 83,342 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995,350 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 79,736,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,739,953. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

