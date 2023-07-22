Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

CAPR stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.93. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

