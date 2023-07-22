Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capri by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after buying an additional 581,882 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Capri by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,204,000 after buying an additional 123,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Capri by 135.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after buying an additional 1,440,875 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,952. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

