Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $311.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.01 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 35.85%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

