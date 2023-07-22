Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.20.

Capital Power Trading Up 1.2 %

Capital Power stock opened at C$42.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.63. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$39.33 and a 52 week high of C$51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 102.65%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

