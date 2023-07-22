Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 223,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

