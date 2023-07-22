Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Stephens

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.15.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

