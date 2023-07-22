Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS.
Capital One Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:COF opened at $115.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial
Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 187.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.15.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
