Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $115.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 187.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.