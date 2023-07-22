Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on LifeMD from $3.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

LifeMD Trading Up 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.66. LifeMD has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeMD

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeMD news, Director Bertrand Velge bought 24,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $53,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 164,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez bought 10,712 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $525,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 129,124 shares of company stock worth $314,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 213,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

