Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Canadian General Investments Stock Up 0.4 %
CGI opened at C$36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.64. Canadian General Investments has a one year low of C$28.21 and a one year high of C$36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.25.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian General Investments
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.