Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

CGI opened at C$36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.64. Canadian General Investments has a one year low of C$28.21 and a one year high of C$36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

