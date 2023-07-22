Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.91.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. Calix has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

