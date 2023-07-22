Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 963,400 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 83,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,895. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Dawson James cut their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $9.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.