Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 963,400 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Byrna Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 83,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,895. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Byrna Technologies
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.