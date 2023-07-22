BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Down 13.2% in June

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BurgerFi International stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

