Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 699,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,064.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

