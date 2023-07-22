BTIG Research Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $154.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $125.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

