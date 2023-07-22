Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 15,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.4 %

BN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.48. 1,155,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 11.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 179,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,318,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after buying an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

