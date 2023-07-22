Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) PT at $33.75

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $325,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $40.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

