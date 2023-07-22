Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.85

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.85 and last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 9142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.63.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.84 million, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.23.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.99 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Increases Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is an increase from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is currently 435.48%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

