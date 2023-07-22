BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $42.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,432,889.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,575,976 shares of company stock valued at $53,564,424. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

