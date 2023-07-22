Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €68.80 ($77.30) and last traded at €68.66 ($77.15). Approximately 557,992 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €67.50 ($75.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

